Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

CP traded up C$1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting C$89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.12 and a twelve month high of C$105.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

