Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives $7.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSFFF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

