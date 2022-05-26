Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

CAH stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,312,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $63,473,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

