Carl P. Haney Sells 1,965 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EL stock traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.40. 1,187,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,883. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.