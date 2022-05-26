Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.76 and last traded at $129.61. Approximately 6,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.94.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6796 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

