Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.40.

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.05. 75,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $66.33.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,258.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

