Casdin Capital LLC Has $118.46 Million Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,679 shares during the period. Relay Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.3% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 3.57% of Relay Therapeutics worth $118,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 15,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $46,307.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,091. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

