Casdin Capital LLC Has $52.45 Million Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Casdin Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,153,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. CareDx accounts for approximately 1.5% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $52,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,220 shares of company stock worth $2,084,659 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $24.13. 48,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,188. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Stephens started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

CareDx Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.