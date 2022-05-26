Casdin Capital LLC Has $52.45 Million Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Casdin Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,153,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. CareDx accounts for approximately 1.5% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $52,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.
In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,220 shares of company stock worth $2,084,659 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Stephens started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.
CareDx Profile (Get Rating)
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareDx (CDNA)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.