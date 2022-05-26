Casdin Capital LLC Makes New $22.45 Million Investment in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,000. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Science 37 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,966,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Science 37 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

SNCE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,512. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

