CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

