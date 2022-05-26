Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.92 million.

Certara stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -248.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Certara has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,966 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Certara by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Certara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

