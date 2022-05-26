CertiK Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 205.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,928.92 or 1.75837323 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 360.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00512572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00030590 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

