Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 90,543 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,414,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,007,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,210,495.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $932,122.40.

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $1,331,246.91.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $1,202,957.42.

On Monday, April 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,376,420.64.

On Friday, April 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,942.04.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,014,140.72.

On Monday, April 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,873 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,373,976.58.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $955.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.27.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

