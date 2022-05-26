Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 460,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Cigna worth $975,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,233,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 7,038.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 239,864 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 261.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 321,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 232,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Cigna by 24.5% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 875,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,377 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

Shares of CI traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.07. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $271.71. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.