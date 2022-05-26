Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

