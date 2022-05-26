Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CLZNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded Clariant to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of CLZNY stock remained flat at $$19.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. Clariant has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

