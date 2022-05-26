ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Terex worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Terex by 237,750.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $54.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

