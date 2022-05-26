ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,721,000 after acquiring an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,802,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,128,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.88.

CHDN opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

