ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Everi by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,752,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Everi by 102.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 389,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

