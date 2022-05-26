ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 30,500 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

NYSE:CVE opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

