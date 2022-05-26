Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $190.18 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.92 and a 200-day moving average of $183.91. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.