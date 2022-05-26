Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 77,660 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $20.67.

CMTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

