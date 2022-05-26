Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NET traded up $4.06 on Thursday, reaching $56.02. 176,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,433. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $221.64.
In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $10,832,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $50,927,856 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
