Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$959.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.73 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.02.

NET stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.15.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 7.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 137.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

