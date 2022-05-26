Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $213.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $244.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $835.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $873.75 million, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $887.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $238,177. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cohu by 109.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cohu by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cohu by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cohu by 20.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 393,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. Cohu has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

