Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives $9.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 18,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $49,925.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,191,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,894.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 27,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,104.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 262,525 shares of company stock worth $511,278.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 328,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,713. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

