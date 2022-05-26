CONMED Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $112.01 on Thursday. CONMED has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $3,651,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CONMED by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CONMED by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

