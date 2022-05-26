Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $24.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $464.99. 5,410,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,772. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $538.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.41. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.