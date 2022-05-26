Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Francis Brian Barron Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Francis Brian Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $263,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $252,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

