Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $18,290,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,259. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. Couchbase has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $52.26.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

