Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 724,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 9,015,572 shares.The stock last traded at $7.81 and had previously closed at $7.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. The business had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

