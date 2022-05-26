Crust Price Reaches $42.40 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

