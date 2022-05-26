CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.45.

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get CSX alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $31.58. 19,761,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,394,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.