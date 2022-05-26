CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is going to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $44,815.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $256,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 868,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,749.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,473 shares of company stock worth $594,985 and sold 3,361 shares worth $192,465. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jonestrading increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

