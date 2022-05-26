CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

Shares of CYBR traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.55. 257,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,589. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $157.43.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

