Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. Cyren shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 116,971 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Cyren ( NASDAQ:CYRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 125.40% and a negative net margin of 85.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cyren by 61.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

