Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Director Charles L. Adair Purchases 500 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DAR opened at $78.61 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

