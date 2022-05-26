Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

