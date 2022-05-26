De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 72 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in De-SPAC ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 56.42% of De-SPAC ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

