Deep Track Capital LP Acquires New Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,783,000. Beam Therapeutics comprises about 3.9% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned 1.03% of Beam Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,394. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.59. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,481,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.