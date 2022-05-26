Deep Track Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,063,000. Keros Therapeutics comprises 5.4% of Deep Track Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned 0.06% of Keros Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 156,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 128,362 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,985,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 55.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $222,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,928 shares of company stock worth $1,285,528 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

