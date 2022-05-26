Deep Track Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,933,040 Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,933,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

ABOS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.48. 63,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $26.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

