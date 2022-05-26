Deep Track Capital LP Invests $3.33 Million in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 647,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Deep Track Capital LP owned 1.13% of Connect Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the third quarter worth $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3,174.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CNTB shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 151,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,463. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

