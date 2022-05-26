Deep Track Capital LP Invests $66.96 Million in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,957,000. Bicycle Therapeutics makes up about 4.7% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 3.74% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,015,000 after buying an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 555,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BCYC. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 739,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.