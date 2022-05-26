Deep Track Capital LP Purchases New Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,000. Deep Track Capital LP owned 6.27% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 319,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

