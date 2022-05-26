Deep Track Capital LP Purchases New Position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,000. Magenta Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.5% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 8.29% of Magenta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 172,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.24. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

