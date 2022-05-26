Deep Track Capital LP Takes $14.45 Million Position in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 762,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,446,000. Deep Track Capital LP owned 1.85% of Tenaya Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,068,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,339,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,581,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,448,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $13,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNYA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.03. 37,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,298. The firm has a market cap of $249.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

