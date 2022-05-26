Deep Track Capital LP Takes $26.43 Million Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,336,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,426,000. Viridian Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.9% of Deep Track Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned 0.06% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRDN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

VRDN stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 187,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,014.24% and a negative return on equity of 360.68%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $68,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,239,331.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $958,836. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

