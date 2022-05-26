DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $3.28 million and $10,251.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 209.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,132.75 or 1.59387451 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 471.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00501188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE's total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

