Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.93. 6,530,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,373. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

